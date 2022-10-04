SCOTUS May Give State Legislatures Right To Overturn Elections

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Dahlia Lithwick pointed out to Rachel Maddow last night how important it is to pay attention to all the moving parts of democracy.

"This is sort of the time if you are concerned about democracy, if you are concerned about what's happening in your state, now, today's the day, where we are far enough in the election, where you still have time to ask yourself -- what am I gonna say I did? What was my role in helping? How did I participate in trying to hold up this thing that I say I value," Maddow said.

"One of the things that I'm scared about, is that one of the things we tell each other, about how to make change is to vote, I'm very worried about the Voting Rights Act, and what they will be hearing tomorrow. What are your expectations in terms of the dilution of voting rights for minorities, and threats to the court this year?"

"I mean, it's existential, and I think what you said initially is exactly correct, which is this is not the beginning of a process, this is a process that began with Shelby County. It began with Citizens United. It began with Brnovich, two years ago, when SectionTwo of the Voting Rights Act was circumscribed. So this is really what's left of the Voting Rights Act, that has been it is eviscerated by this court," Lithwick said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/scotus-may-give-state-legislatures-right