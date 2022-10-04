Trump's Violent Rhetoric Shocks Everyone But Evangelicals

Articles

Donald Trump thought it would be smart for him to not only threaten Mitch McConnell, but also spew racist word salad at McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao.

In a post to his failing Truth Social site, Trump said McConnell must have a "death wish" and called Chao "Coco Chow" in a nasty racist reference to her Chinese heritage.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board took exception to Trump's ugly attacks against Mitch McConnell and his wife, admitting his post "courts potential violence."

What took you so long to figure that out?

In an op-ed entitled, Trump’s ‘Death Wish’ Rhetoric, The panel laid out their case.

The “death wish” rhetoric is ugly even by Mr. Trump’s standards and deserves to be condemned. Mr. Trump’s apologists claim he merely meant Mr. McConnell has a political death wish, but that isn’t what he wrote. It’s all too easy to imagine some fanatic taking Mr. Trump seriously and literally, and attempting to kill Mr. McConnell. Many supporters took Mr. Trump’s rhetoric about former Vice President Mike Pence all too seriously on Jan. 6.

Media Matters' Matt Gertz noted the WSJ's concerns about violent rhetoric. At last.

