Marge's Husband Will Unseal Divorce Filings After All

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:22 Hits: 5

Controversial Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, and her husband, Perry Greene, are seeking a divorce, describing the marriage as "irretrievably broken."

"Together, Perry and I formed our family and raised three great kids. He gave me the best job title you can ever earn: Mom," Greene said in a statement. "I'll always be grateful for how great of a dad he is to our children. This is a private and personal matter and I ask that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Yes, the Georgia Republican who stalked school shooting survivor David Hogg would like some privacy, please.

"Marjorie has been my best friend for the last 29 years, and she has been an amazing mom!" Perry Greene said in a statement. "Our family is our most important thing we have done. As we go on different paths, we will continue to focus on our 3 incredible kids and their future endeavors and our friendship."

John Amato noted last week:

Perry Greene also asked that the divorce be filed under seal, saying that "the record will contain sensitive personal and financial information, the public disclosure of which would negatively impact the parties' privacy interests," without specifying further.

Something must have happened because Perry Greene has withdrawn his request to have his divorce filings sealed.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/marges-husband-withdraws-request-have-0