Fetterman Uses Simpson's Parody To Mock Dr. Oz

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 14:52 Hits: 6

Another winner from Team Fetterman. No word yet from Disney's lawyers what they think of the mashup, however.

Source: Deadline

D’oh. Pennsylvania’s no-holds-barred Senate race has gone all Springfield, and Disney might not be too happy about it.

The electoral battle between Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman for the Keystone State’s vacant upper-chamber seat has been about as high-profile and below the belt as any midterm contest in recent years. And now, The Simpsons’ Dr. Nick Riviera has joined the fray, kind of.

In a mocking spot released today, the Fetterman campaign has spliced together longtime TV host Dr. Oz with the perpetually snake oil-pitching quack from the Matt Groening-created animated satire. “Before there was Dr. Oz, there was Dr. Nick,” Fetterman’s tweet proclaimed Monday. “They say the Simpsons always predict the future – and once again, they nailed it,” the text over the ad went on to say.

...

The nearly 80-second Dr. Oz/Dr. Nick mashup follows an article in the Washington Post earlier today examining the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate’s history of questionable product claims, treatments, and endorsements.

read more