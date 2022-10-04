Elon Musk Mocked By Zelenskyy And Told To 'F*ck Off' By Ukrainian Ambassador

Articles

Imagine having the gall to state that because of Russian mobilization, Ukraine must "remain neutral," and in later tweets said "victory for Ukraine is unlikely." As if being "neutral" is ever an option when your own country is invaded. Just offensive stupidity. President Zelenskyy mocked his comments, tweeting:

Which @elonmusk do you like more?

One who supports Ukraine

One who supports Russia

Source: Euronews

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has been strongly criticised after posting a series of Tweets about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba are among the most prominent politicians who responded to the online comments. On Monday evening Musk tweeted about the conflict to his 107.7 million followers, telling them first that to achieve peace between Ukraine and Russia there should be a "redo" of elections "under UN supervision" in four areas of eastern Ukraine illegally annexed by Russia. Musk said "Russia leaves" those areas "if that is the will of the people." He also said that Crimea, illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, should become "formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Krushchev's mistake), referencing the 1954 decree issued by then-Soviet premier Nikita Krushchev to transfer responsibility for Crimea to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. read more

