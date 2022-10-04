Walker Denies Paying For Abortion: 'I Send Money To A Lot Of People'

Category: World Politics Hits: 3
Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, beleaguered Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denied paying for an abortion, and claimed he was only being a good Christian who sends "a lot of money to a lot of people."
Walker ran to Fox to do damage control after The Daily Beast broke a report that not only did Walker pay a former girlfriend to get an abortion, he also sent her a get well card.
Walker whined that [they] were trying to scare him and they are the liars.
"What about the $700 check?" Hannity asked. "Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?"
"Well, I, I send money to a lot of people, that's what's so funny," Walker claimed
There's nothing funny about any of this. Especially coming from an avowed right-wing Christian nationalist who continually attacks Senator Warnock, a pastor, for supporting a woman's right to choose her own health care.
"I do scholarships for kids, I give money to people all the time because I'm always helping people . I believe in being generous," Walker said.
Does Herschel Walker send $700 to people all the time? Is he being generous to someone who doesn't need any financial assistance? Is the $700 the usual amount he sends people?
Walker then tried to use his religion to change the subject.
"God blessed me. I want to bless others," Walker said.
In what way did Walker "bless" his former girlfriend?
