Walker Denies Paying For Abortion: 'I Send Money To A Lot Of People'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 16:18 Hits: 3

Speaking to Sean Hannity on Fox News, beleaguered Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denied paying for an abortion, and claimed he was only being a good Christian who sends "a lot of money to a lot of people."

Walker ran to Fox to do damage control after The Daily Beast broke a report that not only did Walker pay a former girlfriend to get an abortion, he also sent her a get well card.

Walker whined that [they] were trying to scare him and they are the liars.

"What about the $700 check?" Hannity asked. "Is there anybody you can remember sending that much money to?"

"Well, I, I send money to a lot of people, that's what's so funny," Walker claimed

There's nothing funny about any of this. Especially coming from an avowed right-wing Christian nationalist who continually attacks Senator Warnock, a pastor, for supporting a woman's right to choose her own health care.

"I do scholarships for kids, I give money to people all the time because I'm always helping people . I believe in being generous," Walker said.

Does Herschel Walker send $700 to people all the time? Is he being generous to someone who doesn't need any financial assistance? Is the $700 the usual amount he sends people?

Walker then tried to use his religion to change the subject.

"God blessed me. I want to bless others," Walker said.

In what way did Walker "bless" his former girlfriend?

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/herschel-walker-paying-abortion-i-send