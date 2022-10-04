Pro-Putin Ingraham Loves Elon Musk's Ukraine Surrender Plan

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 04 October 2022 16:25 Hits: 4

Pro-Russian Fox News host Laura Ingraham bashed President Zelensky for, get this, not considering Elon Musk's peace plan.

Fox is pushing the gobzillionaire's ridiculous peace options, arguing that Ukraine feels "entitled to endless" US support.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:

- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

- Water supply to Crimea assured.

- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Ingraham showed off Musk's tweet, which basically is a surrender plan to Russia. Putin illegally attacked and killed thousands of innocent Ukrainians in his effort to take over the whole country.

As you might expect, Musk was vehemently ridiculed for his pro-Russian surrender plan.

You'd think Fox News would let go of their Musk-Obsession (That's not a new perfume) after he made a fool of himself with his unvetted proposal to buy Twitter.

But not so for Fox News' evening hosts, who continually side with Russia.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/pro-putin-ingraham-loves-elon-musks