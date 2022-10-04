The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Pro-Putin Ingraham Loves Elon Musk's Ukraine Surrender Plan

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

Pro-Putin Ingraham Loves Elon Musk's Ukraine Surrender Plan

Pro-Russian Fox News host Laura Ingraham bashed President Zelensky for, get this, not considering Elon Musk's peace plan.

Fox is pushing the gobzillionaire's ridiculous peace options, arguing that Ukraine feels "entitled to endless" US support.

Ingraham showed off Musk's tweet, which basically is a surrender plan to Russia. Putin illegally attacked and killed thousands of innocent Ukrainians in his effort to take over the whole country.

As you might expect, Musk was vehemently ridiculed for his pro-Russian surrender plan.

You'd think Fox News would let go of their Musk-Obsession (That's not a new perfume) after he made a fool of himself with his unvetted proposal to buy Twitter.

But not so for Fox News' evening hosts, who continually side with Russia.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/pro-putin-ingraham-loves-elon-musks

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version