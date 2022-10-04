'I'm Done!': Christian Walker Goes Off On His Father In New Video

Articles

All hell broke lose after it was revealed on Monday that Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker funded an abortion for a girlfriend of his in 2009. Walker has been touting his conservative bona fides by coming out staunchly against abortion for women, even in cases of incest or rape. Unless your name is Herschel Walker, then it's OK.

The woman from Walker's past backed up her claim with a copy of a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a "get well" card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker. So, she has the receipts, and yet, Walker still denied the claim.

And that brings us to Herschel's son, Christian, who has had it with the lies and hypocrisy coming from his father. After unleashing a series of tweets yesterday, Christian posted a video.

"Family values, people? He has four kids, four different women, wasn't in the house raising one of them," Christian Walker said in the video. "He was out having sex with other women. Do you care about family values?"

In one of his Twitter videos posted this morning, Christian said of this father's response to the abortion allegation: "I was silent, lie, after lie, after lie. The abortion part drops yesterday; it's literally his handwriting on the card; they say they have receipts, whatever. He gets on Twitter; he lies about it. OK, I'm done. Done. Everything has been a lie."

