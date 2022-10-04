LOL: Trump Advisor Demands CNN Prove There Was No Voter Fraud In 2020

Articles

Tuesday, 04 October 2022

Former Trump advisor Boris Epshteyn discussed the Trump lawsuit against CNN with Steve Bannon, pretending it was the cable network who deceived voters by claiming the 2020 election wasn't stolen.

Appearing on Real America's Voice -- home of the insurrectionists -- like a kid high on sugar, Boris Epshteyn enthusiastically made the most ridiculous case yet in support of Trump's moronic lawsuit against CNN.

"CNN is going to actually have to prove that no, no, no, there was no fraud good luck," Epshteyn said.

Actually Trump has to prove CNN is the guilty party.

"In Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada, New Mexico. Stunning is only one way to put it," he said.

Traitor Trump and his cronies tried unsuccessfully to overthrow the 2020 election by continually claiming all these states were stolen from him with no evidence. Giuliani and his team of reprobates lost at least 60 court cases to boot.

"What the reality of it is is that CNN has no where to hide on this suit, and it's been done so meticulously, so specifically. It's been done with absolute full research of all the applicable laws, rules, regulations, and precedent. This is a major problem for CNN," he said.

Boris Epshteyn then said CNN is not the only media outlet Trump will sue.

