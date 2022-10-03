Politics Podcast: What Would Two More Senators Do For Democrats?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 22:06 Hits: 3

At the time of this recording, 62 deaths have been recorded as a result of Hurricane Ian, and that number is expected to rise. Natural disasters — particularly hurricanes — have long shaped public perception of both politicians and climate policy. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew breaks down how the handling of Hurricane Ian could reflect on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and how climate change policy has become more popular among Americans impacted by destructive weather events.

The team is also joined by Tia Mitchell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Washington correspondent, to discuss a listener question that goes beyond the midterm forecast model: Could President Biden really enact more of his policy agenda if just two more Democratic senators were elected?

Lastly, they analyze why Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is backing the new Electoral Count Reform Act and when the new bill will be voted on in the Senate.

