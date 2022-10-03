Supreme Court Rejects Mike Lindell's Dominion Voting Systems Lunacy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 October 2022

The Supreme Court refused to hear My Pillow CEO's Mike Lindell's case at all, allowing the defamation lawsuit from Dominion voting systems to continue moving forward.

Lindell tried to countersue Dominion, but the judicial system knew that that was a farce as well.

This is another long line of losses for the election fraud creeps trying to use the courts to cosign their lies.

Back in October of 2021, Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Mike Lindell tried to get the Dominion lawsuit thrown out, but U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols determined that the lawsuits should move forward.

Lindell's lawyers responded: “Lindell asserts today, as he did throughout the relevant period, that his statements regarding Dominion, its voting machines, and the integrity of the tabulation were, and continue to be, valid, accurate, and true,”

As a side note "Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not take part in consideration of the case."

Let's hope justice will be served and Lindell gets what's rightfully coming to him after he helped to try and overthrow a free and fair US election for the presidency.

Hear that Clarence Thomas?

