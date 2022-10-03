Putin Channels MAGA On Anti-Trans Culture Wars

Articles

Monday, 03 October 2022

Speaking to an assembly of Russian leaders, Vladimir Putin used the cultural war memes started by MAGA to attack Russian teachers in an effort to support his immoral war against Ukraine.

Sounding as if the Russian president is a host on Real America's Voice, Putin deployed transgender hate to his advantage.

"Do we want schools to impose perversions on our children that lead to degradation extinction?" Putin said.

"Do we want them to be infected with the false idea there are other genders besides men and women and offered gender reassessment surgery?" he asked

"This complete renunciation of what it means to be human, the repudiation of faith and traditional values, and the suppression of freedom is coming to resemble a religion in reverse -- outright Satanism," Putin claimed.

"Exposing false messiahs, Jesus Christ said in the sermon on the Mount by their fruits ye shall know them," he said.

Egads.

That speech sounds like any number of right-wing pastors, priests, ministers, and right-wing media hosts who support Trump vociferously.

Trump and his traitorous cult are infecting the entire world with their fascist, Christian white nationalism.

So, does Putin get his talking points from MAGA, or does MAGA get them from Putin? I only ask since they are identical. pic.twitter.com/ZZrPlthvF2 read more

