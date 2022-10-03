Culture Wars: OAN Host Has Had It With M&M's

Articles

Published on Monday, 03 October 2022

An OAN host is super outraged at M&M's because the company, he says, has "gone woke." He is upset over the first female Peanut M&M character that encourages people to embrace who they are. Her character promotes inclusivity and comes with her own song, "I'm Just Gonna Be Me." The horror, right? That's some breaking news right there. We can't have that.

I don't know the host's name, so we'll refer to him as Meathead. He needs a name, and I'm trying to be respectful.

The chyron reads, "M&M's candy falls victim to the woke mob...again." I wish I were making this up. The 'woke' rhetoric is some of the most painfully stupid Republican talking points I've ever encountered.

Meathead said the company has "gone woke" with the new purple M&M's that signify "inclusiveness and acceptance."

"It's a female character, but I'm pretty sure they haven't said, 'maybe it's transgender,'" Meathead added.

Ooooh, scary!

Imagine getting upset over this:

