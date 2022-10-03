Trump Promotes Truth Social User Praying For TFG's Reinstatement

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 October 2022

Former President Donald Trump left this message on Truth Social: "@truthseekerlearner." That's it, no explanation, nothing. So, when you go to the page, it's filled with religious nuttery. The account calls itself 'The American Prayer Center.' Well, OK then. I'm not sure whether to laugh or cry.

Merciful God, We pray that You bring about Your Plan to reinstate Your Anointed President, Donald Trump. We ask that You soften the hearts of his enemies so that they will drop their fake charges and recognize the amazing things President Trump has done and continues to do for the American people. We ask that You protect him so that he continues being our bastion against the evils of a secular world that has forgotten the love of Jesus. Amen

Let's just put ourselves in this individual's clown shoes for a minute. They obviously prayed for Trump to win the 2020 presidential election. I'm sure they prayed for the most God-fearing candidate to win. Maybe, just maybe, that's what God did instead of allowing a twice impeached one-term President who is a serial bankruptcy filer who cheated on all of his wives and is a habitual liar that lacks the empathy gene to be reelected. Just a thought.

And now, that poster is trying to pray for Trump's reinstatement, so he can kick an honest Christian out of the White House and replace him with a fraud. Sounds legit!

