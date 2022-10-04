Midterms Are Coming! Midterms Are Coming!

Articles

Tuesday, 04 October 2022

It's been said many times over in many different ways. Be the change you are looking for. Don't count your eggs before they're hatched. If you want something, you have to work for it. Politics Girl again reminds of this simple fact. The Midterms are coming up fast. We still have a lot to do and a short time to do it.

If we are going to restore reproductive health care rights, if we're going to keep regaining ground on workers rights and if we are going to keep our rights to vote, among so many others, we have to make sure we go out and vote for the candidates that will do that work. We also have to make sure that our families, our friends and our neighbors do the same.

However, if you like being treated like chattel being led to slaughter, you can just sit back and do nothing.

Open thread below...

