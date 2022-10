Articles

Monday, 03 October 2022

Planned Parenthood says it will provide abortions out of an RV-based clinic in southern Illinois by the end of the year. It will reduce travel time for some patients coming from surrounding states.

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

