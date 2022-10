Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 16:50 Hits: 3

If the perpetrator was Russia, the signaling value toward the West-which would certainly know Russia is behind the explosions-may be a threat to the rest of the marine energy infrastructure.

Read more https://carnegieendowment.org/eurasiainsight/88062?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss