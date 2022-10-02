Rick Scott on Trump saying McConnell has 'death wish': 'I don't condone violence'

Articles

Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022

Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.), the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said on Sunday he doesn’t condone violence in response to a question about former President Trump saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish.”

“I don't condone violence, and I hope no one else condones violence,” Scott told CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union” when asked about Trump’s statement.

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to criticize the top Senate Republican for voting in favor of government funding that was set to run out that day.

“Is McConnell approving all of these Trillions of Dollars worth of Democrat sponsored Bills, without even the slightest bit of negotiation, because he hates Donald J. Trump, and he knows I am strongly opposed to them, or is he doing it because he believes in the Fake and Highly Destructive Green New Deal, and is willing to take the Country down with him?” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“In any event, either reason is unacceptable,” he continued. “He has a DEATH WISH. Must immediately seek help and advise from his China loving wife, Coco Chow!”

Trump’s post came after McConnell supported a continuing resolution to fund the government through the middle of December, avoiding a government shutdown.

McConnell and Trump's relationship has been a rocky one since the former president was in the White House, but Trump in recent weeks has gone so far as suggesting McConnell should no longer serve as GOP leader while attacking the Kentucky Republican's spouse in racially tinged statements.

While Scott appeared to denounce Trump's characterization of Elaine Chao, McConnell’s wife and the former president's Transportation secretary, he did appear to defend Trump as more fiscally conservative than Democrats, despite significant spending increases under the former president that Republicans voted in favor of.

“What the president is saying is there's been a lot of money spent over the last two years,” Scott said on CNN. “We've got to make sure we don't keep caving to Democrats. It's causing unbelievable inflation and causing more and more debt.”

Bash pressed Scott on Trump’s nickname for Chao. Trump has repeatedly attacked Chao, often referencing her family’s American shipping business that does business in China and other countries.

“Nicknames are one thing, but this appears racist. Is that OK?” Bash asked Scott.

“It's never ever OK to be racist,” he responded. “I think you always have to be careful. If you're in the public eye, how you say things, you want to make sure you're inclusive.”

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/3670878-rick-scott-on-trump-saying-mcconnell-has-death-wish-i-dont-condone-violence/