Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 03 October 2022 00:41 Hits: 6

Luiz InĂ¡cio Lula da Silva, the left-wing former president, won more votes than right-wing incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro, but not enough to win outright in the 11-candidate race.

(Image credit: Gustavo Minas/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/02/1126461515/lula-bolsonaro-runoff-election-brazil