Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 2

The search for truth is complicated: There are many versions of it, many disagreements about what it even means. The idea of fact is something we feel better prepared to defend on objective grounds.

(Image credit: LMPC via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/02/1126217354/facts-come-to-the-rescue-in-the-age-of-gaslighting