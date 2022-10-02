Ginni Thomas’ Big Lie To J6 Also A Crime, Ex-Prosecutor Says

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022 14:00 Hits: 2

It’s not too surprising that 2020-coup activist Ginni Thomas would still insist she believes the 2020 election was stolen. That, alone, makes her “a clear and present danger” to the Supreme Court, as MSNBC host Tiffany Cross put it. After all, Justice Clarence Thomas has said, on video, that his job would be “impossible” without his wife, “sort of like, how do you run with one leg? You can’t.” He has repeatedly referred to her as his “best friend,” too.

When Ginni Thomas denied a conflict of interest with her husband, she did so in a very parsed statement that does not deny she discusses her political activitism with her Supreme Court justice husband: “Clarence doesn’t discuss his work with me, and I don’t involve him in my work.”

Kirschner said it will be hard to prove her interference in her husband’s work and it’s unknown if she’ll face any charges for her attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. But he said, “on record,” that she lied to the committee when she said the election was stolen - and that's a crime.

