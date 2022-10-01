Tudor Dixon Tells A 'Sir Story,' And No One Believes It

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022

In August, I did a post titled, 'Eric Trump Appears To Tell A Sir Story, And No One Believes It,' and Trump-backed wackadoodle candidate Tudor Dixon just did the same thing, and no one believes her. MAGA candidates just aren't very original.

Former President Donald Trump inundated us with so many 'sir stories' while in office that someone even created a searchable database to keep track.

My favorite of Trump's sir stories:

"Sir, President Obama took our heart away, took our life away.' I'll never forget it. A man, strong guy, had tears in his eyes. He said, "You gave us back our life," Trump said.

Not to be outdone, the Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate said on 'Real America's Voice (I have no idea what that is), "People on a regular basis come up to me and just burst into tears and say, 'please, help us!'"

And just like with Little Eric, no one believes her.

