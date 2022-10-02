Another Threat To Democracy You Mave Have Missed: Don Balduc

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 October 2022

We have so many seditionist nut jobs out there, it's hard to keep track! Via The Takedown:

"Maggie Hassan is the current Democratic senator in New Hampshire," Cliff Schecter said.

"Very good senator, excellent. There was a primary against her and one of her opponents a man by the name of Don Balduc. He's a genuinely scary individual because a lot of former military, former CIA, former FBI have actually come out in really sort of an inspiring way on the side of democracy since Donald Trump came to power and the Republican party became insane and Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Bobert and these folks kind of outsized voices calling for autocracy and overthrowing elections -- but yeah, Bulldog actually has a secretive plan to overthrow our democracy and to try to do it legally and I'm gonna tell you about it.

"He's a former Special Forces general. The uniform gives them some heft - he stuck to the big lie all throughout the election, when Roe vs. Wade when he was overturned he said we should, quote, 'rejoice.' And you know in general, just sort of a right wing nut on every issue. But the scary one and the one that sort of the far-right fringe of Republicans have been talking about amongst themselves and at conferences for years.

