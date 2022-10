Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022 09:00 Hits: 4

If handled well, storms like Hurricane Ian can cement politicians' images as community leaders — competent and trusted to help constituents get what they need. If mishandled, they can mar legacies.

(Image credit: Carlos Osorio for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/10/01/1126239235/politics-natural-disasters-desantis-hurricane-ian