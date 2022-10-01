It’s Not Just Ginni Thomas But Roberts’ And Coney Barrett’s Spouses, Too

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022 12:00 Hits: 3

We’ve writtenextensively about the political shenanigans of Ginni Thomas and hubby Clarence Thomas’ refusal to recuse himself from cases she involves herself in and financially benefits from. But the financial secrecy is at least as concerning as her politicking. Politico noted that Justice Clarence Thomas “has chosen not to reveal any of his wife’s clients, let alone how much they contributed to the Thomas family coffers, dating back to when her consulting business was founded.”

Less obvious but just as important are the careers of Chief Justice John Roberts’ wife, Jane Roberts, and Jesse Barrett, husband of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Politico reported that Jane Roberts is a legal head-hunter at a firm representing “high-powered attorneys in their efforts to secure positions in wealthy firms,” meaning that her placements earn fat fees for her firm and, presumably herself.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/it-s-not-just-ginni-thomas-roberts-and