Trump-Backed J.R. Majewski Just Can't Stop Stolen Valor-ing

Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022

Ohio Republican congressional candidate J.R. Majewski was an insane candidate even before it was revealed that he lied when he campaigned on being an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

So, to cover his lie, the Trump-backed candidate insisted during a press conference that he did serve in Afghanistan but refused to provide specifics or documents.

"The orders and military records that I have been able to obtain from my personal files show that all of my deployments are listed as classified," he said out loud. It didn't end there.

The Daily Kos reports:

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported more inconsistencies between what Majewski says his military service was like—and what it was actually like. One of Majewski's stories about his military service claimed that because he got into a "brawl" in an Air Force dormitory in 2001, he ended up demoted. According to that version of events (i.e., the fact-free version that Majewski told), the rebellious Majewski received a censure from the Air Force that prevented him from reenlisting. Guess what? read more

