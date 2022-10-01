Memories: NY, NJ Remember When DeSantis Voted No On Sandy Aid

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 October 2022 14:56 Hits: 4

My Irish nana had a saying: "Don't piss in the well, you may need to drink from it later." Politicians would do well to remind themselves of Nana's wisdom when they make these allegedly principled stands. Via the New York Times:

As a freshman congressman in 2013, Ron DeSantis was unambiguous: A federal bailout for the New York region after Hurricane Sandy was an irresponsible boondoggle, a symbol of the “put it on the credit card mentality” he had come to Washington to oppose.

“I sympathize with the victims,” he said. But his answer was no.

Nearly a decade later, as his state confronts the devastation and costly destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, Mr. DeSantis is appealing to the nation’s better angels — and betting on its short memory.

“As you say, Tucker, we live in a very politicized time,” Mr. DeSantis, now Florida’s governor, told Tucker Carlson on Wednesday night, outlining his request for full federal reimbursement up front for 60 days and urging the Biden administration to do the right thing. “But you know, when people are fighting for their lives, when their whole livelihood is at stake, when they’ve lost everything — if you can’t put politics aside for that, then you’re just not going to be able to.”