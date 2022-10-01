The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

KremlinTV Confused By 'Democrat' Tulsi Gabbard ALWAYS Attacking Biden

It seems the Russians are just as confused about Tulsi Gabbard as the rest of us. She appeared on Comrade Tucker Carlson's show again this week.

One state TV pundit got confused when he heard Tulsi Gabbard discuss the Nord Stream incident on Tucker Carlson's show. He thought that since Tulsi says she's a Democrat, she blamed Putin. Another pundit set him straight: "No, no, Tulsi Gabbard ALWAYS blames Biden."

Here's a snippet of what she said during her interview.

And the clip above from Julia Davis. It's said that clips of Tucker Carlson appeared on a single Russian channel twelve times on Wednesday, so enamoured are they of his and Tulsi Gabbard's work on behalf of Mother Russia.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/10/kremlintv-confused-democrat-tulsi-gabbard

