Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 21:48 Hits: 5

Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally annexed four regions of Ukraine. Ukraine responded by submitting an application to quickly ascend into NATO. The moves are an escalation in the conflict.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/30/1126282715/the-real-world-impact-of-russias-annexation-of-ukrainian-regions