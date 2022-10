Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 22:36 Hits: 5

Dominion Voting Systems' lawyers want to question the Fox News star again over texts they got just hours before she sat for a sworn deposition. Dominion sued Fox over false claims of election fraud.

(Image credit: MIKE THEILER/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/30/1126286121/fox-news-jeanine-pirro-election-defamation