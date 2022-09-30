The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

President Biden: Vladimir Putin, Go F*ck Yourself

Vladimir Putin's decision to illegally annex four Ukrainian territories and his nuclear threats aren't going down very well with the civilized world. Russia has been quickly losing ground in Ukraine, shocking the rest of the world with Ukraine's strategic and bold military maneuvers. And you can't just grab your neighbor's land and say, "It's mine!"

President Biden said, "America and its allies are not going -- let me emphasize -- are not going to be intimidated, are not going to be intimidated, by Putin and his reckless words and threats. He's not gonna scare us or intimidate us."

"Putin's actions are a sign he's struggling," the President continued. "A sham referendum he carried out, and this routine he put on, the sham routine he put on this morning," trying to present a unified front in Russia.

"America is fully prepared with our NATO allies to defend every single inch of NATO territory … Mr. Putin, don't misunderstand what I'm saying," he added before announcing more sanctions on Russia. "Every inch."

Biden also released a statement that read in part:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/president-biden-vladimir-putin-go-fck

