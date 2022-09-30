Pelosi: Does McCarthy Even Know What's He's Talking About?

Articles

Speaking to the press Friday, Speaker Pelosi refused to address an insipid statement from Rep. Kevin McCarthy because it was so nonsensical.

The Madam Speaker began to simply explain what kitchen table problems the Democratic party stands for and how Republicans have tried to undermine them all.

A reporter (I don't know who) did the Minority leader's bidding, asking the Speaker to respond to one of Rep. McCarthy's idiotic remarks.

"Yesterday, Kevin McCarthy told us he essentially he feels that you are holding House Democrats hostage from speaking out about the border crisis because of the way you whip on the House floor," he said. "How would you respond to that and do you believe the border is secure?"

Speaker Pelosi said securing the border was part of their plan to "protect and defend the country."



"I don't respond to those kind of questions. I mean With all due respect to your question at the end, but not to his comments because I don't know what he's talking about, I don't know if he does," Pelosi said.

One of the truest things Rep. McCarthy ever stated was about the horrific insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 as soon as it happened. McCarthy planned to try and get Trump to resign.

Since then, he rescinded his remarks and became a shill for Republican traitors and seditionists.

