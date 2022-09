Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 09:13 Hits: 4

Republican staffer Alexander Butterfield revealed during Watergate hearings that he had overseen the installation of a recording system that taped President Richard Nixon's White House conversations.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/30/1126083869/i-hated-to-be-the-guy-who-had-to-tell-of-the-watergate-tapes-butterfield-says