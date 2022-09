Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 09:13 Hits: 1

The legal cases all face the same challenge: finding a plaintiff who will be clearly harmed by debt cancellation.

(Image credit: Cecilia Castelli for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/30/1126083883/bidens-plan-to-cancel-some-student-debt-turns-into-a-legal-fight