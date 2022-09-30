The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Yes, The WH Really Did Try To Hide The USS McCain From Snowflake Trump

Contrary to Trump’s “fake news” whine, newly released emails prove that his White House went to great pains to keep him from getting triggered by the sight of the USS John S. McCain during his 2019 trip to Japan.

You may recall that in 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House issued a directive to the Navy, in advance of Trump’s trip, that the ship be kept “out of sight.” A tarp was hung over the ship’s name, the ship was moved to obscure it and the sailors, whose caps bear its name, were given the day off.

The ship was originally named for Sen. John McCain’s father and grandfather but his name was added before his 2018 death. McCain was already dead by the time Trump went to Japan but, apparently, his staff believed that the guy who got five deferments from military service would not be able to handle seeing the name of his former war-hero antagonist on a ship.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/yes-wh-really-did-try-hide-uss-mccain

