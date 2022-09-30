Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 10:42 Hits: 4

On this day in 1974 police were called to a Lynyrd Skynyrd and Blue Oyster Cult concert after a fight broke out between two sound engineers. The Skynyrd roadie claimed that the sound had been deliberately turned off during the bands set. So relatable! Blue Oyster Cult, Godzilla (see above.)

Yastreblyansky (The Rectification of Names) brings us Critical Press Theory.

Lawyers, Guns & Money reports "Chamber of Commerce: it is illegal for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to protect consumers".

Zandar Versus The Stupid: The Republican Mask Slips Once Again.

Attention space nerds! Shields? Nobody told us they'd have shields! Hubble Detects Protective Shield Defending a Pair of Dwarf Galaxies.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University.

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/mike-s-blog-round-10