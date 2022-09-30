Rep. Lofgren Calls Out Texas AG Paxton’s Lawlessness

Articles

In remarks given on the House floor today, Rep. Zoe Lofgren called out controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for hiding and then fleeing his home to avoid being served a subpoena Monday.

The Texas Tribune reports that when Ernesto Martin Herrera, a process server, was attempting to serve the state’s top attorney with a subpoena a woman answered the door and said Paxton was on the phone.

Nearly an hour later, a black Chevrolet Tahoe pulled into the driveway, and 20 minutes after that, Ken Paxton exited the house. “I walked up the driveway approaching Mr. Paxton and called him by his name. As soon as he saw me and heard me call his name out, he turned around and RAN back inside the house through the same door in the garage,” Herrera wrote in the sworn affidavit.

How embarrassing. But that's another check mark against Paxton who is still being investigated for securities fraud

Rep. Lofgren was discussing idiots like Ted Cruz attacking Big Tech over conservatives being censored; claiming it's a violation of free speech and doing away with content moderation.

"If you are Info Wars and you're inciting violence, I hope whatever platform you're on takes you down," she said.

