Gallup Poll: Most Americans Don't Trust The Supreme Court

Published on Friday, 30 September 2022

Americans’ job approval ratings for SCOTUS -- and their trust in the court -- have significantly dropped in the last two years, reaching historic lows, according to a new Gallup poll. Via USAToday:

Only 47% of Americans said they had a “great deal” or “fair amount” of trust in the high court, a 20-percentage point drop from 2020 and a 7-percentage point drop from the previous year. This year marks the lowest trust level among Americans since 1972.

Job approval of the Supreme Court also took a hit, as only 40% of those polled said they approved of the job done by the court, an 18-percentage point drop from 2020, tying for the lowest approval numbers found by Gallup.

As the overall approval of the court has dropped, approval is split among partisan lines, with the majority of Republicans still viewing the high court positively. Sixty-seven percent of Republicans trust the Supreme Court — a 6 percentage point increase from 2021 — compared to only 25% of Democrats, a 26-percentage point drop from 2021.