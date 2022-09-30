Yep, Judge Cannon Is Still Acting As Trump's Defense Attorney

Articles

In her ongoing effort to protect Trump and whatever promotion he's promised her, Judge Aileen "Loose" Cannon overrode the direction of Judge Raymond Dearie that ordered Trump's lawyers to list which documents they contend the FBI planted in their Mar-A-Lago search.

Lawrence O'Donnell had on former FBI general counsel and ex-U.S. attorney Andrew Weissmann to unpack the whole mess.

"I go back to the conversation that you and I had when I asked you might Donald Trump be able to use the Fifth amendment in answer to Judge Dearie's question, 'Identify for me what you think the FBI planted at your home?' You said it may be possible to use the Fifth amendment there. The more I think about that, the more I think Judge Cannon may be right here in protecting future criminal defendant Trump's rights in this case and it might be a cleaner case that way, especially if it ever ended up in an appeals court on criminal appeal. Would you want the underpinnings of Donald Trump's right to a defense in any way undermined by the special master process? Professor, how am I doing?"

"Well, first let me say that today was an interesting day because we had two women in Trumpland who are equally untethered to the facts in the law," Weissmann said.

