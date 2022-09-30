Youngkin Promises To Finish His Term, Aide Then Walks It Back

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022

Virginia's governor Youngkin is the absolute worst kind of Romney-esque wet slime. He seems inoffensive to the average Republican voter, but is a dangerously ambitious chameleon based on nothing but his own marketability. Remember how he ran as a moderate who "just wanted parents to have a voice"? Then he established a "snitch line" to report teachers for, you know, teaching actual history. Oh, and he's trying to run government like a business, nominating incompetent rubber stamps to his cabinet positions. Last week, he announced he would withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, an 11-state carbon emission reduction program. Talk about timing! Via the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

Did Gov. Glenn Youngkin just take himself out of the running for the White House in 2024? Youngkin, a rising GOP political star who’s been campaigning for Republicans around the country, appeared to tell a television host on Wednesday that he is committed to serving his full four-year term as governor, which would take him out of the running for the next presidential race. read more

