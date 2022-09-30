Ron 'Scatman' Johnson, Literally

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022

Ron Johnson has a long history of denying that global climate change is a real thing and that it is man-made. In the past, he has blamed it on things like sunspots, No, really.

He also blamed just geological changes over centuries of time by stating that at one time, Greenland was actually green.

Most recently, this past summer, he spoke at a Republican gathering and said that global climate change was bullshit:

Credit: MoveOn Sen. Ron Johnson insisted again last week that he is not a climate change denier, but CNN’s KFile found video of him from just weeks earlier telling a Republican group that it is “bullsh*t.” “I don’t know about you guys, but I think climate change is – as Lord Monckton said – bullsh*t,” the Wisconsin Republican said, without uttering the expletive but mouthing it, and referring to British conservative climate change denier Lord Christopher Monckton. “By the way, it is.” read more

