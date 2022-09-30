North Carolina County Sheriff Sent Racist Messages

Articles

Feeling the pressure of a very, very close election (34 vote margin) Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene called former Captain Jason Soles and vented like a Grand Wizard of the KKK

Back in 2018, Greene was furious that a complaint was made against him, which initiated an investigation to see if he was ineligible to serve his position.

Paranoia engulfed him. Greene claimed there was a "snitch" leaking information to his rival. And then his true character was revealed.

"I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these Black bastards. I’m going to clean house and be done with it. And we’ll start from there,” Greene said.

While the powers that be were fighting out the election, Soles told WECT that immediately after his appointment as acting sheriff, he began getting late-night phone calls from Greene.

“This one particular phone call that [I] received, he made the comment that he hated Democrats. And then he said, ‘I take that back. I hate a Black f***ing Democrat.’ And, and I knew right then, I was like, ‘Wow, this is coming from the sheriff.’ And, I had to start recording those conversations,” Soles said of the moments before he hit record on the phone call."

Greene's rage only grew.

