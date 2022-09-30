The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fox News Primetime Is Obsessed With John Fetterman

Fox News host Jesse Watters spewed a despicable attack against Pennsylvania Democratic nominee for US Senate John Fetterman, claiming he needs a heart transplant.

What?

And Media Matters has discovered that John Fetterman is this year's obsession for Fox's primetime hosts, many of whom have been advisors and apologists to Traitor Trump.

Since the utterly unqualified Dr. Oz was chosen by Hannity and Trump, it's been game on for the network.

Media Matters compiled a detailed list of Fox News prime-time hosts campaigning for Dr. Oz for the GOP, but I'm going to post about the scum-sucking pea head, Jesse Watters.

When Michelle Obama coined the phrase "when they go low, we go high,” Fox News's Jesse Watters reversed that to "we can always go lower."

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/fox-news-immoral-assault-john-fetterman

