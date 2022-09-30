Fox News Primetime Is Obsessed With John Fetterman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 16:11 Hits: 1

Fox News host Jesse Watters spewed a despicable attack against Pennsylvania Democratic nominee for US Senate John Fetterman, claiming he needs a heart transplant.

What?

And Media Matters has discovered that John Fetterman is this year's obsession for Fox's primetime hosts, many of whom have been advisors and apologists to Traitor Trump.

Every midterm, Fox News puts a laser focus on a single candidate in an attempt to brand the Democratic Party. This year, they seem to have landed on Fetterman. In 2018, it was an obsession with fresh-off-her-surprise-primary-win AOC. https://t.co/uHwISEYMZv — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) September 30, 2022

Since the utterly unqualified Dr. Oz was chosen by Hannity and Trump, it's been game on for the network.

Media Matters compiled a detailed list of Fox News prime-time hosts campaigning for Dr. Oz for the GOP, but I'm going to post about the scum-sucking pea head, Jesse Watters.

When Michelle Obama coined the phrase "when they go low, we go high,” Fox News's Jesse Watters reversed that to "we can always go lower."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/fox-news-immoral-assault-john-fetterman