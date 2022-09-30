Adam McKay's Satirical Chevron Ad Will Make You Laugh AND Make You Mad

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022

Over images typical of fossil fuel company ads that have been accused of "greenwashing" their practices, a new viral video explains that oil giant Chevron is "actively murdering" people across the globe as it continues to extract fossil fuels despite warnings from climate and energy experts alike.

"We at Chevron believe there is nothing more precious than life," the voiceover says over footage of a newborn baby and mother. "And the most precious life of all is the dead kind, that has been compressed for hundreds of millions of years under massive rocks until it magically becomes oil."

The parody ad, which was released Thursday, goes on to show a wind power farm, a child's birthday party, marine life, and a picturesque image of an oil rig at sunset as the narration explains that the oil it refines and sells as gasoline makes it possible for "a cool-ass tank" to "crush a clay hut" and an airplane to "take a businessman 3,000 miles to have dinner with someone, or whatever, all the while releasing greenhouse gases that are transforming the planet right this second."

While the images displayed continue to show an idealized image of families, pets, and nature, viewers are assured that "we at Chevron straight-up don't give a single fuck about you, your weird children, or your stupid, ratty-ass dog."

