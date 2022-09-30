Midday Open Thread: Trevor Noah To Leave The Daily Show

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 30 September 2022 16:48 Hits: 3

New York Times:

Comedy Central said that it was “excited for the next chapter” of “The Daily Show,” but it did not say who would be the next host.

Mr. Noah’s announcement will come during the departure of several late-night hosts: In April, James Corden said that he would leave his 12:30 a.m. nightly show on CBS next year. Samantha Bee, an alum of “The Daily Show,” announced that her show would not return to TBS in the fall. And last year, Conan O’Brien said goodbye to his late-night show on TBS.

Mr. Noah thanked the network on Thursday for believing “in this random comedian no one knew on this side of the world.”