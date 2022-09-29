Ginni Thomas Tells Jan 6 Panel She Still Believes Election Was Stolen

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 23:56 Hits: 4

The January 6 Committee obtained emails between the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, and lawyer John Eastman showing how far Thomas went to try to overturn the 2020 presidential election. She also not only tried to interfere in the election in Arizona but also in Wisconsin. Aside from the election, good old Ginni is connected to 38 of the 74 anti-abortion groups that filed "amicus briefs" successfully urging the Supreme Court to overturn Roe.

But according to what Ginni told the January 6 committee today, her husband, Clarence, didn't know anything about his wife trying to overturn the presidential election.

Ginni told the panel that she still believes the election was stolen. As MSNBC's Nicole Wallace noted, Ginni was questioned by the committee about her communications with the architects of the plot to overturn the election.

"We understand that she stuck to her claims that there was widespread fraud in the election and that it was stolen, but she said she did not discuss her activities with her husband, Justice Thomas," Wallace said.

"We could see some Ginni Thomas clips at the next hearing," she continued, adding that Ginni was pressing "legislatures, sending these letters to different date legislators she was texting, to the chief of staff, Mark Meadows. she was in communications with John Eastman."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2022/09/ginni-thomas-tells-jan-6-panel-her-husband