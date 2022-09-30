Daily Uterus Update

Articles

Shannon Watts is a good American woman. She took time out of her day to do her duty and call her senator, Mike Lee, to give him a daily update on her uterus, since he is such an expert and all. His poor staffer is probably still traumatized by that conversation:

This marries my longtime passions of women’s rights and prank phone calls. pic.twitter.com/SdRMTfrcNU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 17, 2022

That parting comment about having the weekend he deserves was just the chef's kiss.

Open thread below...

