Daily Uterus Update

Shannon Watts is a good American woman. She took time out of her day to do her duty and call her senator, Mike Lee, to give him a daily update on her uterus, since he is such an expert and all. His poor staffer is probably still traumatized by that conversation:

That parting comment about having the weekend he deserves was just the chef's kiss.

Open thread below...

