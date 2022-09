Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 20:10 Hits: 4

Conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, has given closed-door testimony to the Jan. 6 panel about her involvement with a campaign to overturn the 2020 election results.

