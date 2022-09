Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 29 September 2022 20:10 Hits: 3

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about what's sustaining protesters in Iran and why he thinks the regime is incapable of reform.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2022/09/29/1126022560/irans-regime-has-one-response-for-popular-uprisings-crackdown