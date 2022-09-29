Highland Park Survivors Sue Smith Wesson And Gun Dealers

Articles

If Congress won’t act to stop mass shootings, maybe hitting the purveyors of violence in their pocketbooks will do the trick.

The survivors of the July 4th Highland Park, IL shooting have sued gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson, the gun distributor, the gun retailer, the shooter and his father.

The Chicago Sun-Times says the suits “could have wide implications for gun-makers.”

The gun-maker, the lawsuits say, “markets its assault rifles to young, impulsive men by appealing to their propensity for risk and excitement,” by maintaining an active presence on social media using violent video games — including ones played by [shooter Robert] Crimo — and social influencers as marketing tools. … They say the gun-maker’s marketing campaign continued even though Smith & Wesson “knew or should have known in the last decade, mass shooters have used Smith & Wesson weapons as their weapons of choice.” … The gun-maker “facilitates violence for profit,” those suing say, with “marketing and promotion” that aim to attract “young men looking for military-style rifles to act out a perverse combat fantasy of killing as many people as possible.” read more

